Edda Mayhem: Politics of security and interference in Ebonyi

S ecurity of lives and property is very important in every human setting. In Nigeria, security of lives and property is so important that section 14(2) (b) of 1999 CFRN declares that: “The security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of the government”. There was total breakdown of security in Edda, Afikpo South LGA of Ebonyi State on 26th December 2022. Ebonyi State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Stanley Okoro-Emeagha, who doubled as the Ebonyi State Security Consultant, allegedly stormed his Ekoli community with Ebubeagu operatives in a shooting spree to protest the results of a recently conducted community youth election in which his loyalists lost to loyalists of the immediate past council chairman of Afikpo South, Eni Uduma-Chima.

This threw the community into confusion and in the medley, three persons, Emeka Oko-Emeagha, Eseni Kalu- Egwu and a police officer, were killed. When Okoro-Emeagha, who is de-facto commander of Ebubeagu, pulled back with his team, irate villagers reportedly burnt his house. When Governor David Umahi’s presidential ambition drove him into APC, he expected the rest of Ebonyi political class to join him, but he was disappointed. Frustrated, Umahi resorted to the politicization of the security of lives and property of the people. First, he labelled all Ebonyi leaders and statesmen who refused to join him in APC as terrorists; and charged security agencies to investigate, arrest and prosecute them. Of course, nothing beyond media sensation came out of Umahi’s false alarm.

For obvious reasons, security agencies could not charge Umahi to court for false information. With the explosion of the problem of killer herdsmen which led states of Southwest to launch the Amotekun regional security network, Umahi persuaded his colleagues in the Southeast to establish the Ebubeagu Security Network.

However, unlike the Amotekun, Ebubeagu cannot be said to be a regional security outfit because it exists only in Ebonyi and Imo states. With the involvement of the Ebonyi State Chairman of the APC, Stanley Okoro-Emeagha, as Ebonyi State Security Consultant and the de-facto state commandant of Ebubeagu Security Network in Ebonyi State; and the recruitment of only APC faithful as operatives, Ebubeagu was robbed of the critically important neutrality necessary for any outfit or person to function as or within the security set-up of any given group of people. Umahi allegedly unleashed biased and the APCinclined Ebubeagu on Ebonyi leaders in other political parties and their supporters. In fact, Umahi has allegedly been using Ebubeagu operatives as a militia arm of his party, All Progressives Congress, against not only members of the opposition political parties, but also against those with dissenting opinions. Over time, the Ebubeagu Security Network has metamorphosed into an anti-people Gestapo.

This profile of Ebubeagu in Ebonyi State was reinforced by the litanies of abuses of Ebonyi people’s fundamental human rights which they allegedly perpetrate in cahoots with the Ebonyi State Police Commissioner who has been accused of ratifying the abduction and torture of a former federal legislator, Hon. Linus Okorie. Okorie is contesting the Ebonyi South Senatorial District election against Governor Umahi who is the Ebonyi CP’s ally. Even the abduction and torture of one of Ebonyi’s founding fathers and former National Deputy President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chief Abia Onyike, by Ebubeagu operatives was not investigated by the CP who allegedly intervened to effect the release of Onyike from the torture chamber of Ebubeagu in the old Government House located directly between the residence and office of the CP. The widely reported attack on the campaign train of APGA governorship candidate in Ebonyi State, Prof. Ben Odoh, was also not investigated.

All these and more gave rise to unprecedented bedlam calling for the proscription of Ebubeagu and the transfer of CP Aliyu Garba from Ebonyi State. The Ebonyi State National Assembly caucus added their voice to that agitation. The Association of Ebonyi people living outside Nigeria known as ‘All Ebonyians in Diaspora’ took their protest a notch higher to the President Muhammadu Buhari, International Criminal Court, Amnesty International, foreign embassies etc. They called for probe and prosecution of both Governor Umahi and CP Aliyu over killings in Ebonyi State and canvassed for travel ban on Umahi and his family.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali is allegedly keeping the CP in Ebonyi for reasons of political intervention by Governor Umahi. Ebonyi people have resigned themselves to fate as government officials use Ebubeagu operatives to ride roughshod over their rights. In Ebonyi State, it is a crime to belong to another party other than APC or hold a different opinion from that of government; no trade union, community, women group or hamlet is free to conduct their affairs or elections without interference from the state government which wants to install their lackeys.

The politicization of security as well as the undue interference of government in the domestic affairs in Ebonyi State has resulted in the mayhem presently recorded in Edda. The order of the governor for arrest and prosecution of Stanley Okoro-Emeagha and Eni Uduma-Chima is regarded by Ebonyians as a joke because it is unimaginable how the fear of whistleblowing would let the governor allow the prosecution of his confidants for pursuing what has been the government policy. The world is waiting for the response of the IGP to the development in Edda where two civilians and a police officer were killed for nothing.

