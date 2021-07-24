Eddy Osaman: Living lives on social media terms, young people’s biggest distraction

Chief Executive Officer of iGroup Nigeria, a travel enthusiast and education advocate, Adodo Eddy Osaman recently discouraged social media users from comparing their lives with that of others.

On his Instagram post, Osaman explained how toxic it is for people to live their lives on social media terms instead of focusing on achieving their dreams.

To buttress his point on his Instagram post @eddyosaman, he shared his thought with the title: “The Worst Killer To Ever Finding Your Voice Is Comparing Yourself With Others.”

According to him, many people struggle with comparing themselves with others.

He also admitted that he has made the same mistake in the past and is glad he learned from it on time.

“There’s been many days where I’ve allowed the toxicity of jealousy, envy, insecurity, and discouragement fill my mind. The question of, ‘How is he there, and why am I still here?’ lingered in my mind. I’ve spent years watching other’s success with a response of jealousy rather than encouragement and excitement for them.

“After struggling with this for long, with the help of The Holy Spirit, I began to ask myself: ‘Eddy what are you really good at? After highlighting those areas, I told myself that I won’t be ashamed of showing the world who I am. I became determined that I would be consistent in expressing who God Has made me to be. Since that time, my life took a different turn.”

Eddy Osaman, author of “13 Reasons for the Law”, further argues that comparison distracts individuals from focusing on what matters most to their lives.

“Comparison is a distraction, my people. A distraction that leads us astray from who God says we are in His image.

“We don’t need to keep scrolling and wishing when we already have the key to living in freedom and rid of comparison,” he states.

He stresses that while it may seem that we all are running the same race: “Our journeys are each so different.”

He concludes thus: “Let’s be brothers and sisters who encourage and celebrate the victories of others.”

Adodo Eddy Osaman further pointed out that people could travel abroad easily by taking advantage of certain opportunities that could help their visa application.

According to him: “If you are applying for a visit visa, rather than indicating on your visa application that you just want to go see The Statue of Liberty or Eiffel tower (which might almost sound ridiculous to many Visa Officers these days especially with the current global crisis), you could fare better by travelling through conferences.”

Like this: Like Loading...