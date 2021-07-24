Arts & Entertainments

Eddy Osaman: Living lives on social media terms, young people’s biggest distraction

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Chief Executive Officer of iGroup Nigeria, a travel enthusiast and education advocate, Adodo Eddy Osaman recently discouraged social media users from comparing their lives with that of others.

On his Instagram post, Osaman explained how toxic it is for people to live their lives on social media terms instead of focusing on achieving their dreams.

To buttress his point on his Instagram post @eddyosaman, he shared his thought with the title: “The Worst Killer To Ever Finding Your Voice Is Comparing Yourself With Others.”

According to him, many people struggle with comparing themselves with others.

He also admitted that he has made the same mistake in the past and is glad he learned from it on time.

“There’s been many days where I’ve allowed the toxicity of jealousy, envy, insecurity, and discouragement fill my mind. The question of, ‘How is he there, and why am I still here?’ lingered in my mind. I’ve spent years watching other’s success with a response of jealousy rather than encouragement and excitement for them.

“After struggling with this for long, with the help of The Holy Spirit, I began to ask myself: ‘Eddy what are you really good at? After highlighting those areas, I told myself that I won’t be ashamed of showing the world who I am. I became determined that I would be consistent in expressing who God Has made me to be. Since that time, my life took a different turn.”

Eddy Osaman,  author of “13 Reasons for the Law”, further argues that comparison distracts individuals from focusing on what matters most to their lives.

“Comparison is a distraction, my people. A distraction that leads us astray from who God says we are in His image.

“We don’t need to keep scrolling and wishing when we already have the key to living in freedom and rid of comparison,” he states.

He stresses that while it may seem that we all are running the same race: “Our journeys are each so different.”

He concludes thus: “Let’s be brothers and sisters who encourage and celebrate the victories of others.”

Adodo Eddy Osaman further pointed out that people could travel abroad easily by taking advantage of certain opportunities that could help their visa application.

According to him: “If you are applying for a visit visa, rather than indicating on your visa application that you just want to go see The Statue of Liberty or Eiffel tower (which might almost sound ridiculous to many Visa Officers these days especially with the current global crisis), you could fare better by travelling through conferences.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

How to achieve sustainable success

Posted on Author Our Reporters

While some deliberately undertake courses in universities in English Studies, Linguistics and event Literature to become writers, some others have natural talent and penchant for writing with the purpose of positively impacting the humanity. Catherine Enaohwo, an economist and financial expert, definitely belongs to the second category of writer who born to write to impact […]
Arts & Entertainments

Sammy Okposo, KSB, Buchi, others to perform at ‘Worship Without Walls 2’ concert

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

The Cyber Embassy, the world’s first 100 per cent full-fledged Internet church is set to organize its second made-for-internet 12- hour Gospel Concert, termed ‘Worship Without Walls II’ on January 1st, 2021. At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, earlier this year, where activities and programmes of churches were severely limited, ‘The Cyber Embassy’ allinternet church […]
Arts & Entertainments

Screen Actors Guild may expel Trump

Posted on Author Reporter

  Donald Trump is already awaiting his second impeachment trial by the Senate once he leaves office. A sideshow to all this is that he now faces possible expulsion from the Screen Actors Guild. SAG-AFTRA, the union which represents working performers, said on Tuesday its national board found Trump had probably violated its rules over […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica