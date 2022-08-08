Ede Killings: Osun CP disbands tactical squad as APC, PDP clash

The Osun State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, has disbanded CP’s Surveillance Squad over unprofessional conduct. The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed this in a statement yesterday. Opalola said: “The dissolution is with immediate effect and all personnel attached to the squad are to report to the headquarters for redeployment. “Investigations have commenced at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) over complaints of unprofessional conduct exhibited by the squad.’’ According to her, the disbandment will serve as a deterrent to other squads, saying Olokode would not tolerate or condone any act unbecoming of officers. Meanwhile, New Telegraph learnt that the disbandment of the squad is not unconnected with the crisis that erupted in the Ede hometown of Governor-elect Ademola Adeleke, at the weekend. It was learnt that some members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had a disagreement over the sharing of the balance of the governorship election money, which later turned bloody. Sources claimed the personal assistant of a legislator was attacked in the process. A source said: “Two members of the PDP were killed alongside a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC). “The killing of the APC member angered other APC members as they mobilised to protest against the PDP. “This resulted to a full fight. Property was destroyed in Ede. The family house of the House of Assembly Minority Leader was razed.” The Minority Leader Adewummi Babajide said a telephone interview that “political thugs” had earlier attacked some PDP members in Ede on Friday. He said his father has not been seen since their house was burnt

