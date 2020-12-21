Education

Ede Poly: ASUP to FG, suspend Rector Adekolawole now

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has called on the Federal Government to immediately suspend the  Rector, Federal Polytechnic Ede, Dr John Adekolawole from office, following  a ‘no confidence vote’ passed on him by the Academic Board of the Institution.

 

ASUP  in a letter dated December 16, 2020 address to the minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, said Adekolawole’s suspension was necessary to avoid anarchy resulting from  credible reports  the Rector has a bed as part of the furniture in his office.

 

The letter, which was signed by ASUP National President, Comrade Anderson Ezeibe and made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja, noted that the Rector had been involved in some escapades in the past which led to his suspension by the polytechnic for two months for alleged sexual harassment.

 

ASUP while insisting Adekolawole lacked moral grounds to remain in office after the no confidence vote at the meeting where he was physically present, said the union may be left with no other option than to mobilise members to withdraw services if he remains in office.

 

He said: “The Rector had continued in defiance of the resolutions of the meeting which found him culpable of the allegations of mounting an illegal programme thereby defrauding unsuspecting members of the public over the years, acts of plagiarism, turning the polytechnic into his family affair through indiscriminate and undeserving promotions and posting of members of his immediate family into sensitive positions in the Institution, victimization of staff and proven cases of fraudulent transactions in the polytechnic.”

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

