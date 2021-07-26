Sports

Edem ready for big clash with America’s Zhang

Nigeria’s Offiong Edem is revived up for Monday’s battle with America’s Lily Zhang in the second round of table tennis women’s single of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

 

Offiong handed the country first win in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo after Team Nigeria recorded loss in Gymnastics, Table Tennis and Badminton.

 

Edem made a great start to her campaign at the quadrennial sports fiesta, trouncing Hungarian, Dora Madarasz 4-1 (11-8 11-9 11-9 9-11 11-4) at Tokyo Metropolitan Gym on Saturday.

 

She ex- pressed h e r delight in a statement on Instagram after securing the first win for Nigeria after veteran Olufunke Oshonaike succumbed 4-1 to America’s Juan Liu in the Preliminary Round on Friday, ending her record seventh appearance at the Games at the first hurdle.

