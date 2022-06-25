Edema Fuludu: Nigerians should hold Pinnick liable for our football woes

Edema Fuludu, is an ex- Nigerian International, former vice chairman of Delta State Football Association, DFA, Secretary of Task Force Project on Vision 2022 Sports development, and a member of the Nigerian ex-players union. In this interview with AJIBADE OLUSESAN and OJIEVA EHIOSUN, Fuludu lamented over the dwindling fortune of the Nigerian football, the failure of the current board of the Nigerian Football Federation and the need for the former footballers to take up the challenge of managing the game in the country.

Rumour is rife that the Pinnick-led board has written to the world football governing body to request the postponement of the September election into the new board due to crisis in the Nigerian football, as a stakeholder, what is your take on this?

I am sure FIFA will neither entertain nor grant such a request because it is an aberration. There is no way FIFA can grant tenure extension for a board of its association member when there is a validly constituted Congress of that federation. FIFA is a respecter of its own rules and there is no way it will grant such an illegal request. But the NFF has hinged its decision to ask for a one-year extension on the fact that there is an existing court order barring the sitting of the Congress which will make the staging of an election impossible…. That is why as stakeholders we have resolved to withdraw all the pending cases from court including the one for which an order had been served already. We have resolved to take the steps so that Nigerian football can move forward. The election must take place in September so that we can have fresh air and that is why we have concluded to remove all legal encumbrances and by early next week all of these court cases would have been withdrawn and the NFF will have no excuses not to conduct the election.

There were insinuations that the present board of the federation might be planning to perpetuate itself in power by not agreeing to come to the negotiating table with you to settle out of court as ordered by the judge, do you agree to that position?

I wouldn’t say categorically but their action suggests they are up to something funny that could be inimical to the progress of football in this country. If they refuse to come to the table as requested by the court for settlement, it then means they want to use that judgement to even perpetuate themselves in power. But now, there is no hiding place for them, we have instituted the process of withdrawing the cases and thereby asking the court to vacate the order so that the election can go on. The Federal Government has told the NFF to ensure the election takes place in September and twerk the rule to accommodate more stakeholders as part of the electorate, do you think the NFF will accept that? I think the minister can only advise on what to do, it is hard for the ministry to give an order to the football house because that could be termed interference by FIFA and that may lead to the constitution of the Normalisation Committee and that may mean we have played into the hands of these people. When you are fighting for reforms, you may not get all your requests granted in one fell swoop, you may have to trade, give and take arrangements but the fight will continue another time and that is what we are going to do. There is a validly constituted Congress and let that form the electorate and ensure that the election takes place in September, we can then continue to agitate for further reforms.

We have some of your colleagues who have indicated interest in succeeding Pinnick in the next dispensation, what do you think are the chances of these ex-internationals taking power from the establishment?

It is a project that we are really serious about; our bloc is actually looking at how we can have one of us to be in charge of football in this country; as professionals who have played at the highest level and exposed to the best of football in terms of facilities, administration and management, we believe we can do a lot better than what we have at the moment. We look at members of our bloc who are vying for this post and come up with one person among them with the brightest chances.

As the secretary of Project 2022 Task Force on Sports development particularly football, what do you think is the problem of the NFF led by Pinnick?

Yes as the secretary of Project 2022 Task Force, our objective is to ensure that we have a well-organised operational system in Nigerian football as obtainable worldwide. Nigerian football has gone down the drain over a period of time most especially during the last eight years of Pinnick’s led board, and the task force’s responsibility has been that we want to make sure that we change the statutes of the NFF, so that we can have equal representation for our bloc, the former footballers and players union to get an avenue to run football in this country.

Do you fall into the group of people who are angry about the dwindling fortune of our football?

Oh yes, we have decided to embark on a rally across the federation, we have done it in Abuja, Lagos, and Benin. We intend to carry the rally to Delta, Port Harcourt, Enugu, and Jos among others. No one person is happy with the way our football is being managed people are not happy that we could not qualify for two Nations Cup back-to-back; people are not happy that Nigeria a wonderful football nation could not qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. So this maladministration of Pinnick has led us to say that we want to take the bull by the horns. It is time for the board to resign. Pinnick should resign so that we can have a footpath to future development in Nigerian football. We are interested in the growth of our game.

Are Nigerian professional league players getting the best from the NFF?

You and I know that our league players are suffering, our league is noth-ing to write home about, we want a quality league where we can measure the standard of football in Nigeria. It is not only about the Super Eagles of Nigeria, football development is measured by the quality of the league in the country. This is the more reason the Task Force is taking the lead to make sure that things are done the proper way in our FA.

We must be fully represented. If I may ask what is Pinnick’s pedigree in football? we want those professionals who are interested, who know what it takes to manage football become the President of the NFF so that our football can grow. It is time to know that we have five blocs in the NFF, the Players Union, the Coaches Association, the Referees, the Leagues and the FAs’. If they are five blocs of the NFF, how can one bloc be having 37 representatives as delegates in the Congress, there is no room for any other person from other blocs to get to the apex of Nigerian football, this thing must change.

Don’t you think Amaju will see you as an antagonist that is jealous of him?

Pinnick cannot stand before me when it comes to football pedigree; he knows he has failed us. Nigerians are tired of him, our football is going down daily, and we can not continue to fold our arms and watch our football die naturally. We are all stakeholders, so it is our collective responsibility to join hands to ensure the growth of our football.

We have had enough of Pinnick’s bad governance of the NFF. Nigerians should hold Pinnick accountable for the woes in the overall development of our football. It is a big shame for a country like Nigeria to be absent from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. In my candid opinion, I advise Amaju Pinnick to resign now. He can not fool us again, it is time for football stakeholders to rise up to the challenge by calling on Amaju to resign. He has done enough damage to.our football.

