Edevbie Campaign Organisation celebrates Duke of Orerokpe

The Campaign Organisation of the Delta State PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Olorogun David Edevbie has sent a message of felicitation to Prince Godwin Eguriase Ejinyere, The Duke of Orerokpe as he celebrates his birthday.

 

The campaign organisation spoke through its director general, Odua Clement Ofuani at the weekend. It described Prince Ejinyere as a passionate and committed indigene of the Great Okpe Kingdom.

 

He said: “Dear Prince, I write to felicitate with you on this joyous occasion of your birthday anniversary. I found in you as the Coordinator of Olorogun David Edevbie Campaign Organisation for Delta Central, a passionate and committed citizen willing and able to make unimaginable sacrifices for your principles and believe in quality leadership for the good of the generality of our state. Your personal example validates your royal heritage as a true blue blood of the great Okpe Kingdom.”

 

