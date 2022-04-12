News

Edevbie can take Delta to greater heights – PDP

The Chairman of Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso, has said that the party is excited about the vision and development plans of its frontline governorship aspirant, Olorogun David Edevbie.

 

Esiso made the disclosure in Asaba yesterday at the PDP secretariat when Edevbie visited the party’s state executive committee that is working to officially declare his intention to contest for the ticket of the party in the 2023 governorship election.

 

He received a standing ovation from both members of the State Working Committee and members of the party present after he reeled  out his vision and development plans for the state, which includes improved power supply, combating insecurity, industrialisation, jobs and wealth creation, integrated socialinfrastructure development, integration of the riverine communities and upgrade of state institutions to be driven by information and digital technology, all geared towards creating a vibrant and robust economy for the benefit of Deltans.

Reacting to Edevbie’s presentation of his vision, the state party chairman said he was excited at Edevbie’s modernisation agenda and relates perfectly well with its feasibility as exactly what is needed in building a developed society.

 

