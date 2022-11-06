News

Edevbie commends supporters, team members

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Runner – up in the Delta People Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary, David Edevbie, has commended his campaign structure and teeming supporters for keeping faith with him throughout the period of his legal battle till date, despite unfavourable court judgments from the Appeal and Supreme Courts.

 

Edevbie gave the commendation Friday, at Afiesere his hometown, shortly after returning from Abuja where he had been since the Supreme Court gave its ruling on the contentious governorship candidacy between him and Hon. Oborevwori Sheriff.

 

He described his campaign structure as a team of very reliable politicians who believe in the modernization of Delta State which only qualified development economists like him can make possible.

He told his think tank members, the federal constituency, senatorial, local government area coordinators and their ward counterparts, as well as directors in his campaign structure to remain high in the spirit as the struggle has just begun.

He urged all his teeming supporters to remain United and speak with one voice to enable them get the best deal in the ongoing political process. He said the right decision that will benefit him and his team would be taken at the appropriate time.

Earlier, the Director General of Olorogun David Edevbie Campaign Organization, Chief Clement Ofuani told the mammoth crowd that the Supreme Court ruling was disappointing but it did not end the fight for the governorship seat in the State. He thanked the people for turning out in large numbers because of their belief in the modernization agenda of David Edevbie.

 

Also speaking, the National Chairman of Delta Unity Group (DUG), Rt. Hon. Peter Onwusanya thanked David Edevbie for providing a platform of hope for the lost sheep.

The former speaker of Delta State House of Assembly described the DUG as a radical offshoot of the David Edevbie Campaign Organization to implement his great modernization agenda.

 

On his part, the running mate of Edevbie, Rt. Hon. Ossai N. Ossai said the journey has just begun as the DUG was waiting for directives from its leaders to enable them know what next to do. In his remarks, a member of House of Reps, Hon. Daniel Reyenieju thanked the Urhobo nation for giving Olorogun Edevbie to the State, describing him as the best in the governorship race.

 

He stressed the hope that PDP was not making a historical mistake that will destroy the party, adding that despite the disappointing court judgment, the team is still intact.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

SERAP drags Nigeria to ECOWAS Court, wants Broadcasting Code declared illegal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and twenty-four concerned Nigerians have sued the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) at the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice in Abuja over “the arbitrary use of the NBC Act and broadcasting code to target, harass, sanction, and fine independent television and radio stations […]
News

Ajadi purchases nomination forms for 20 youths vying for House of Assembly seats

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the Southwest, Comrade Olufemi Ajadi is relentless in his efforts to ensure victory for the party in next year’s general election. The latest is that he has undertaken to bankroll the cost of nomination forms and other logistics for 20 youths vying for House of […]
News

Reps demand firefighting response stations on highways

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a motion demanding the establishment of firefighting quick response stations on federal highways. It also urged the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Federal Fire Service (FFS) to establish firefighting stations on all federal highways to ensure prompt rescue during fire accidents. It consequently advised the FRSC to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica