Edevbie commends supporters, team members

Runner – up in the Delta People Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary, David Edevbie, has commended his campaign structure and teeming supporters for keeping faith with him throughout the period of his legal battle till date, despite unfavourable court judgments from the Appeal and Supreme Courts.

Edevbie gave the commendation Friday, at Afiesere his hometown, shortly after returning from Abuja where he had been since the Supreme Court gave its ruling on the contentious governorship candidacy between him and Hon. Oborevwori Sheriff.

He described his campaign structure as a team of very reliable politicians who believe in the modernization of Delta State which only qualified development economists like him can make possible.

He told his think tank members, the federal constituency, senatorial, local government area coordinators and their ward counterparts, as well as directors in his campaign structure to remain high in the spirit as the struggle has just begun.

He urged all his teeming supporters to remain United and speak with one voice to enable them get the best deal in the ongoing political process. He said the right decision that will benefit him and his team would be taken at the appropriate time.

Earlier, the Director General of Olorogun David Edevbie Campaign Organization, Chief Clement Ofuani told the mammoth crowd that the Supreme Court ruling was disappointing but it did not end the fight for the governorship seat in the State. He thanked the people for turning out in large numbers because of their belief in the modernization agenda of David Edevbie.

Also speaking, the National Chairman of Delta Unity Group (DUG), Rt. Hon. Peter Onwusanya thanked David Edevbie for providing a platform of hope for the lost sheep.

The former speaker of Delta State House of Assembly described the DUG as a radical offshoot of the David Edevbie Campaign Organization to implement his great modernization agenda.

On his part, the running mate of Edevbie, Rt. Hon. Ossai N. Ossai said the journey has just begun as the DUG was waiting for directives from its leaders to enable them know what next to do. In his remarks, a member of House of Reps, Hon. Daniel Reyenieju thanked the Urhobo nation for giving Olorogun Edevbie to the State, describing him as the best in the governorship race.

He stressed the hope that PDP was not making a historical mistake that will destroy the party, adding that despite the disappointing court judgment, the team is still intact.

