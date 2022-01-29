Edible Oils: They are not all created equal

You probably have used edible oil in lots of your homemade meals. But have you ever paused and wondered what is it made of and what sets edible oils apart from one another? How does your oil compare with others in the market in terms of health benefits and is there a merit in switching the edible oil? There are plenty of choices of variety of edible oils available in the market, the most common being Palm oil, Vegetable oil, Soyabean oil, Groundnut oil, Olive oil, Coconut oils etc. While each of them may look the same, but scientifically, they are all very different from each other – in their fundamental construct and health benefits they provide. Scientifically, all edible oils are 100 per cent fatty acids – This is true for all types of oils! However, what makes them different are the type of fats they contain, and it makes them good or bad for you. The fatty acids of all edible oils belong to one of the following – Saturated Fatty Acids (SFA), Mono-unsaturated Fatty Acids (MUFA) or Poly- Unsaturated Fatty acids (PUFA), depending upon the saturation of the Chemical bonds inside them.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...