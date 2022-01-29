News

Edible Oils: They are not all created equal

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

You probably have used edible oil in lots of your homemade meals. But have you ever paused and wondered what is it made of and what sets edible oils apart from one another? How does your oil compare with others in the market in terms of health benefits and is there a merit in switching the edible oil? There are plenty of choices of variety of edible oils available in the market, the most common being Palm oil, Vegetable oil, Soyabean oil, Groundnut oil, Olive oil, Coconut oils etc. While each of them may look the same, but scientifically, they are all very different from each other – in their fundamental construct and health benefits they provide. Scientifically, all edible oils are 100 per cent fatty acids – This is true for all types of oils! However, what makes them different are the type of fats they contain, and it makes them good or bad for you. The fatty acids of all edible oils belong to one of the following – Saturated Fatty Acids (SFA), Mono-unsaturated Fatty Acids (MUFA) or Poly- Unsaturated Fatty acids (PUFA), depending upon the saturation of the Chemical bonds inside them.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

At rally to back military’s campaign, Ethiopians denounce US

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tens of thousands of Ethiopians rallied in Addis Ababa on Sunday in support of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government as federal troops fight rebellious forces who are threatening to march on the city. Some demonstrators denounced the United States, which is among the foreign powers that have called for a ceasefire as a year-long […]
News

Cuba tightens COVID-19 measures as visitors fuel record contagion

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cuba’s top epidemiologist said on Saturday irresponsible partying over year-end, often with relatives from abroad, fueled a surge in coronavirus infections and he warned of a crackdown to prevent the spread of the disease. Authorities in the capital at the same time announced new containment measures including suspension of interprovincial transport, cultural activities and […]
News

Yoruba Nation: I appreciate Ooni, Soyinka, others’ support –Igboho

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The embattled Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho), has sent words of appreciation to prominent Nigerians, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi; Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, among others for their support and encouragement. Others, who Igboho commended are the Osile of Oke Ona Egbaland, Oba Adedapo Adewale Tejuoso and President of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica