Edikan Adiakpan on the Importance of Being Grateful and Appreciating the Little Things in Life

Life is a precious thing. There are so many things happening, it is not easy to take a step back and think about the little things. As precious as life is, it is also short. There is too much to do in too little time. Therefore, it is necessary to be grateful for all the things we have in life. That is the message that Edikan Adiakpan, founder of Akama Lifestyle, wants to spread.

Edikan Adiakpan was born in Calabar, Nigeria. After moving to the States, he went to community college but dropped out so that he could concentrate on his business. “I was always going to go into business. I started earning my keep when I was very young, working odd jobs like cleaning windows and mowing lawns and pretty much anything that would earn me some money,” he said. With the money earned, he was able to drop out of college to focus on work.

Initially, he did some work for various businesses, interning with Exxon, and even working logistics at Crane. These jobs were good for developing his skills and he was able to gain further insight into his business. Ultimately, the knowledge he gained from these opportunities is what he used to develop his business, Akama Lifestyle. The company combines his love of vehicles with his love and respect for the concierge industry.

“Working in the concierge industry, myself, has given me the opportunity to meet people from all walks of life and also be of service to these people. At Akama Lifestyle, I encouraged my people to look at the job in the same way: love what you do, and enjoy every moment of life. I am grateful for the job since it has allowed me to meet people like Drake, Deshaun Watson, Lil Durk, Davido, WIZKID, Lil Migo, Lil Baby, Jas Prince, Diplo, James Harden, and many others,” said Edikan. It is no wonder, then, that Akama Lifestyle has made over a million dollars simply by concentrating on assets like vehicles and brokering private jet deals.

Akama Lifestyle may have been a passion pet project for Edikan, but appreciating it and enjoying the work while also helping people is how Edikan was able to be of service to others while also making a huge career for himself.

