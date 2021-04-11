Edinson Cavani set to leave Man United

Edinson Cavani is increasingly likely to depart Manchester United during the summer transfer window, according to a report.

The 34-year-old has enjoyed a relatively successful first year at Old Trafford, contributing six goals and two assists from 19 outings in the Premier League.

However, it has been suggested for some time that the Uruguay international may be tempted to return to South America after 14 years in Europe.

According to ESPN, the veteran is currently expected to sign a deal with Argentina giants Boca Juniors over the coming months.

While Cavani possesses a two-year contract with United, both parties can also agree to cut ties in the summer.

Luis Cavani, Edinson’s father, has previously suggested that his son was more likely to sign for Boca Juniors than remain in England.

Like this: Like Loading...