Editor laments as science-based reporting dwindles

The Sub-Saharan Africa Regional Deputy Editor (English) @ SciDev.Net, Jackie Opara- Fatoye has lamented a dearth of science-based reporting in Nigeria. But Opara-Fatoye stressed that the opposite should actually be the case. She made this known during a presentation on “Beyond ‘S/He Said: Basics of Reporting in The Context of Scientific Research” at a webinar organised by Devcoms Network in partnership with Africa STI. Considering the interest of upcoming and existing journalists, many of who seem to divert from reporting in the context of scientific research due to reasons such as fear of not being able to coax public interest and generate profit from such articles, Opara-Fatoye said: “The older generation is slowly dwindling and leaving space for the rise of the younger generation.” Opara-Fatoye said: “Media houses today face the same issue as there are very few of them with active science desks (science reporting department).

 

