Metro & Crime

Editor’s arrest, raid on Peoples Gazette, condemnable – MRA

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

The weekend raid on the head office of the Peoples Gazette Newspaper by agents of the Nigeria Police and the arrest of the editor and four other staff yesterday was condemned by the Media Rights Agenda (MRA).

The condemnation is contained in a statement issued in Lagos by MRA’s Programme Director, Mr. Ayode Longe, who also called on the Federal Government to rein in the law enforcement agency, accusing it of becoming a tool in the hands of rich or powerful individuals and entities for harassing journalists and media organisations.

 

According to the statement, “We have observed in recent months a pattern of policemen raiding media organisations, arresting and detaining their staff or intimidating media professionals in various other ways under the guise of investigating complaints made against such media organisations by powerful individuals or entities.

 

“We condemn this trend and state emphatically that it is not the duty of the police to protect  the reputations of individuals or organisations or shield them from scrutiny, especially when the police are failing woefully in the performance of their primary function of ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.”

 

Longe further stated, “We are concerned that while the police have virtually abdicated their duty to fight crime, frequently claiming a lack of resources for the dereliction, they appear to have no difficulty in finding the resources to deploy troops to media houses to harass and intimidate journalists and other media workers at the behest of the rich and powerful who are uncomfortable with the media beaming the searchlight on them and their activities.

 

We, therefore, call on the Federal Government to immediately put an end to this practice.” It would be recalled that armed operatives of the Nigerian Police had raided the head office of Peoples Gazette Newspaper in the Utako area of Abuja on July 22, 2022, requesting to see the Managing Editor, Mr. Samuel Ogundipe, and a reporter, Mr. Adefemola Akintade

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Domestic violence: Lagos adds 206 convicts to sexual offenders register, treats 3,831 cases

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…10 arraigned for assault on LASTMA official The Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) Wednesday disclosed that the state has added the names and information of 206 persons convicted of sexual offences in the state to the National Sexual Offenders Register. The government also said that the state’s Domestic and […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Herdsmen attack Benue community kill village chief, another

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Heavily armed militants suspected to be of Fulani extraction on Wednesday attacked Tse-Zoola community in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State, killed and butchered two people including a village chief, Zaki Hyacinth Ajon and Benjamin Anakula. The attack which took place at about 2a.m., forced many residents of the community […]
Metro & Crime

Army launches manhunt for soldier who killed Delta varsity student

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Army has launched a manhunt for James Matol, the soldier who killed Miss Jennifer Ugadu, a student of Niger Delta University, Ammasoma, Bayelsa. The Director Army Public Relation, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the student was shot in her apartment by the suspect now at large. Nwachukwu said there was no place for such […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica