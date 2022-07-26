Editor’s arrest, raid on Peoples Gazette, condemnable – MRA

The weekend raid on the head office of the Peoples Gazette Newspaper by agents of the Nigeria Police and the arrest of the editor and four other staff yesterday was condemned by the Media Rights Agenda (MRA).

The condemnation is contained in a statement issued in Lagos by MRA’s Programme Director, Mr. Ayode Longe, who also called on the Federal Government to rein in the law enforcement agency, accusing it of becoming a tool in the hands of rich or powerful individuals and entities for harassing journalists and media organisations.

According to the statement, “We have observed in recent months a pattern of policemen raiding media organisations, arresting and detaining their staff or intimidating media professionals in various other ways under the guise of investigating complaints made against such media organisations by powerful individuals or entities.

“We condemn this trend and state emphatically that it is not the duty of the police to protect the reputations of individuals or organisations or shield them from scrutiny, especially when the police are failing woefully in the performance of their primary function of ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.”

Longe further stated, “We are concerned that while the police have virtually abdicated their duty to fight crime, frequently claiming a lack of resources for the dereliction, they appear to have no difficulty in finding the resources to deploy troops to media houses to harass and intimidate journalists and other media workers at the behest of the rich and powerful who are uncomfortable with the media beaming the searchlight on them and their activities.

We, therefore, call on the Federal Government to immediately put an end to this practice.” It would be recalled that armed operatives of the Nigerian Police had raided the head office of Peoples Gazette Newspaper in the Utako area of Abuja on July 22, 2022, requesting to see the Managing Editor, Mr. Samuel Ogundipe, and a reporter, Mr. Adefemola Akintade

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...