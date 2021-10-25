Editors’ Conference: Insecurity posting negative devt indices

The 17the All Nigerian Editors Conference has called for healthy and harmonious collaboration between the media and the security agencies in the fight against insecurity across the country, saying the problem of insecurity is taking a huge toll on societal life and posting negative development indices in several areas.

The conference also said that peace and development, which are germane to further advancement of Nigeria, cannot thrive in times of crises, and stated that governments at all levels have a huge responsibility to defend, protect and provide for its citizens

These were some of the resolutions reached at the end of the conference put together by the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), and held between Thursday, October 21 and Friday, October 22, 2021, in Abuja.

The theme of the conference was: “Media in Times of Crises: Resolving Conflict, Achieving Consensus’. In a communique signed by the NGE’s President, Mustapha Isah and the General Secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the conference attended by 350 editors, security chiefs, and other stakeholders, stated that the prevalent insecurity challenges, which have seen terrorists, bandits, armed herdsmen and other criminal elements holding the nation to ransom and threatening its survival and development, have the potential of tearing the country to shreds.

“The problem of insecurity confronting the country is taking a huge toll on societal life and posting negative development indices in several areas. That the insecurity crises stem from leadership failure that has bedevilled the country for many years,” the communique stated.

“There are fears in some quarters that editors and media professionals seem to have taken sides in the raging crises.

That journalists and security agents who are first line responders to every flash point appear locked in mutual suspicion.” Noting that that journalists are often times impaired and harassed by security agents from carrying out their professional responsibilities, the conference said that peace and development, which are germane to further advancement of Nigeria cannot thrive in times of crises While calling on the Federal Government to confront issues that have given rise to the demands of the different self-determination groups, the conference advised it to endeavour to deal with the different sections of the country on the basis of fairness, equity and justice.

The conference was chaired by a veteran journalist, Ray Ekpu, with Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kolo Kyari, as Special Guest of Honour, and President, Newspapers Proprietors of Nigeria (NPAN), Malam Kabiru Yusuf, as Guest of Honour.

