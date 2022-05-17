Editors reaffirm commitment to defence of democracy, press freedom

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has rounded off its Town Hall Meeting/Capacity Building Conference in six geo-political zones, during the week – with the last one in Port Harcourt, the South-South zone, resolving not to buckle under any circumstances in its historic duty in defending and promoting the cause of democracy and press freedom in the country.

The NGE said that having contributed immensely to the sustenance of democracy in the country, including putting the lives of many of its mem-bers on the line – via constant harassment, brutalization and death, its members are now more equipped and energized by the training to discharge their constitutional role of holding government accountable to people.

The editors, who commended the US Embassy in Nigeria for sponsoring the regional training workshop for 350 editors across the six geopolitical zones, urged the Embassy to also support stepdown training for line editors and reporters.

In a communiqué signed by NGE’s President, Mustapha Isah and the General Secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the editors explained that having consistently put down their lives in the defence of democracy, they have also resolved to take the gauntlet by sifting from the array of aspirants angling for the presidency, governorship, the national and state assembly elections in order to ensure that the electorate are provided with credible information to make informed choices in the democratic process.

“Editors have resolved to assist in ensuring those frivolous and unserious candidates, as well as those who have not demonstrated any capacity for leadership, are weeded out from the race.

“That ahead of the 2023 general election, editors should engage more with other stakeholders like civil society groups, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and others in deepening the democratic process.

“The editors should also ensure that the parties and their candidates are properly guided along issue-based campaigns and discourage campaigns anchored on exploring the ethnic, religious and regional divide that tend to put the country asunder,” the editors stated.

