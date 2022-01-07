Edjomariegwe tips Eagles to win AFCON

Al-Merrikh SC of Sudan midfielder, Tony Edjomariegwe, has tipped the Super Eagles of Nigeria to win the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations kicking off Sunday in Cameroon. The former Nasarawa United player said with the quality of the players in the team, he looks forward to Nigeria lifting the trophy. “I keep saying to myself and a lot of people that the next generation of best players will actually be from Nigeria,” he said.

“Nigeria has the capacity not just to go further in the Nations Cup but they have all the capacity and experience to win it. When I look at most African teams individually, I think Nigeria has the most players in Europe and I think we have all it takes to win the AFCON.” The player managed by leading UK-based football agency, OGBODO UK SPORT LTD, however, said the future invitation to the national team should be based on performance and not the league you are playing in.

