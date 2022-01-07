Sports

Edjomariegwe tips Eagles to win AFCON

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Al-Merrikh SC of Sudan midfielder, Tony Edjomariegwe, has tipped the Super Eagles of Nigeria to win the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations kicking off Sunday in Cameroon. The former Nasarawa United player said with the quality of the players in the team, he looks forward to Nigeria lifting the trophy. “I keep saying to myself and a lot of people that the next generation of best players will actually be from Nigeria,” he said.

“Nigeria has the capacity not just to go further in the Nations Cup but they have all the capacity and experience to win it. When I look at most African teams individually, I think Nigeria has the most players in Europe and I think we have all it takes to win the AFCON.” The player managed by leading UK-based football agency, OGBODO UK SPORT LTD, however, said the future invitation to the national team should be based on performance and not the league you are playing in.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

NFF vows to unmask fellow who tried to harass Falcons in Austria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) says it has initiated moves to ensure the unmasking of the self-acclaimed Nigerian who got on the train with the Super Falcons in Vienna, Austria on Tuesday and made the players uncomfortable with inflammatory political talks. Team officials explained on Tuesday afternoon that the girls, who had been in the […]
Sports

EPL: Watford hit four against Man Utd; wins for Gerrard, Smith

Posted on Author Reporter

…easy win for Chelsea at Leicester More misery was heaped on beleaguered Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Saturday as Watford sealed a deserved Premier League victory in front of a packed Vicarage Road. In an electrifying first half, United were unable to deal with the high pressing of a well organised Hornets side […]
Sports

Mikel vital to Stoke City promotion push – coach

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neil says John Mikel Obi has several lucrative offers elsewhere before signing for them. Speaking on how crucial the former Chelsea will be for the club for the club’s quest for premier league football next season, O’Neil said Mikel’s commitment unquestionable.   Mikel has been involved in all Stoke City pre-season […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica