Edo: 1 feared dead, another hospitalized as Benins, Ijaws clash over disputed land

An elderly man, identified as Pa William Amuawosa has been reportedly killed while the Odionwere (eldest man) of Obazuwa community, Pa Agidi Roland is currently receiving treatment in a clash between Benins and Ijaws in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state on Saturday night.

The dispute was over an area called Iko by the Benins and Ikoro by the Ijaws.

A short video on Monday showed destroyed and burnt buildings, a vehicle and carcass of dead animals that littered the area the background voice said is part of Obazuwa community and said that the attacks were carried out by the Ijaws.

He said: “Look at what the Ijaw have done to us in Obazuwa, they say they are the owners of this land in Benin, we don’t know what we have done to them, they carried guns and came in through waterside and stated shooting at people and scattered and destroyed houses and burnt them. They have been disturbing us for a long time. We want the state government, the federal government to come to our rescue. They have pursued our people, including elderly ones out of their houses.”

But reacting to the incident, the Chairman, Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Olodiama Clan, Samuel Ebiwana denied the allegations even as he claimed that three members of the Ijaw community are missing.

He said: “This same Obazuwa people attacked policemen on duty, my community was also destroyed by these people. They beat up vigilantes that even helped the police and after that, they came back with their youths to chase our people down to the river. We are not aware of what they are saying. We did not attack them; they are the people that attacked us. As I speak to you, three of our youths are still missing, we can’t find them and we are still searching for them.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Kontongs Bello said he was yet to get a detailed briefing from the Divisional Police Officer in the area and so could not confirm the incident.

Like this: Like Loading...