Edo: 11 traders convicted for selling on walkways

Chief Magistrate F. E. Okunrobo, presiding over a Mobile Court sitting in Benin, Edo State, yesterday convicted 11 traders for selling on walkways and other unauthorised places. The traders, who were arrested at various locations at Ugbor Street and Sapele Road axis in the state capital, pleaded guilty to the offense and asked for leniency from the chief magistrate.

The traders are Mr. Igwue Edwin, Mr. Andy Daniel, Mr. Ikechukwu Nkpuma, Miss Susan Mark, Mr. Daniel Erabhaghen, and Mrs. Felicia Ade. Others are Miss Inegbedion Philo, Miss Promise Obodoagwu, Miss Success Blessing, Ms John Natabor, and Ms Usman Eva. Okunrobo ordered the traders to pay a fine of N10,000 and vacate the said unauthorised places within seven days.

Earlier, the state counsel, Aigbokhaode Ayo, told the court that the traders were seen either hawking or selling at unauthorised locations. Ayo added that the traders were served with notices and warnings to vacate the said places but refused to adhere to the notices and warnings. Also, the Assistant General, Compliance, Edo State Waste Management Board, Mrs. Beatrice Imade Efosa, said the traders were trading in places meant for vehicles. Efosa said that the traders exposed themselves to danger, adding that they were served court notices to vacate the place but they refused. She promised that the board would continue to educate members of the public on the need to obey government’s regulations to avoid arrest and prosecution.

