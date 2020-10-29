Edo: 126 arrested for attacking prisons, looting, robbery

At least, 126 suspects have been arrested for their involvement in jailbreak, looting, vandalism and robbery during the #End- SARS protests in Benin, Edo State. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, paraded the suspects at the command headquarters in Benin yesterday. He disclosed that 106 of the suspects were arrested for breaking stores, looting and arson. Kokumo also said that 10 escapees from Benin and Oko Correctional Centres were rearrested, while 10 others were arrested for other offences. He said: “The command is currently pained by the havoc caused by the mobs and hoodlums, masquerading as protesters who were united by a common criminality.

“The command wishes to brief members of the public on the #EndSARS protest, which was consequently hijacked by hoodlums and mob who went berserk, wreaking havoc majorly in Benin metropolis.

“As you are all aware, the hoodlums burnt down police stations, carted away arms and ammunition, raped women in some areas, killed policemen on their gory path to destruction, freed convicted criminals and felons, looted businesses and extorted innocent Nigerians.” The police chief regretted that the stolen arms would be used by suspected robbers to unleash terror on members of the public.

He explained that while the looting and destruction were going on, the police and other security agencies put their acts together and were able to arrest some of the suspects. Kokumo said that as the situation was subsiding, some unscrupulous elements in Jattu, Edo North, who were planning to break into the Town Hall were arrested by some vigilantes and policemen attached to Jattu Police Division before any damage could be done on the 26/10/2020. According to him, on October 27 at Oliha Market Junction, Benin, two armed robbers – Michael Peter and O. Z. Esi – were arrested by officers of the Nigerian Army, attached to 4 Brigade Headquarters, Benin, for allegedly attempting to snatch a Honda Civic car with registration Number AA 261 AY from its owner, Mr. John Destiny of No. 40, Agbonlahor Street, Aduwawa, Benin. He added: “Some of the suspects arrested are four hoodlums – Charles Okoeguale, Ojo Osamiemwenfan Igbinoba, Gift Osayiwu and Osasumwen Imanawe – who were seen with police rifles, uniforms and other accoutrements carted away by hoodlums who invaded the several police stations during #End- SARS protest.” Kokumo promised that all the suspects would be prosecuted in line with the laws of the land.

