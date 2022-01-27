News

Edo: 149 killed in road crashes in 2021 – FRSC

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Henry Benamaisia, yesterday disclosed that a total of 149 persons died in various accidents that occurred in the state in 2021. The sector commander, who disclosed this in Benin during a chat with journalists, said 149 died in 235 accidents that happened across the state.

He said: “a total of 1,434 passengers were involved in the 235 crashes in the state, 149 died while 521 were injured in the accidents”. Benamaisia added that there was a decrease in the number of persons killed with 13.9 per cent in 2021 as against 2020 in which 176 persons were involved. He maintained that 432 vehicles were involved in the accidents that happened across the state. Benamaisia attributed the accident to over speeding, route violation, dangerous driving, drunk driving, failure to obey road signs, among other traffic violations. He advised motorists and other road users to obey traffic rules so as to stay alive, assuring that the corps will not tolerate indiscipline on road and that their target is to reduce accidents to the barest minimum this year.

 

Our Reporters

