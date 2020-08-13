Edo 2020: 17 Lawmakers meet, ask security agents to rid assembly of hoodlums

The 17 factional lawmakers of the Edo State House of Assembly loyal to immediate National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday held a plenary session to consolidate their hold as political activities ahead of the September 19 governorship election peak in the state.

The 17 APC legislators during the day’s proceedings, condemned the alleged destruction of the Anthony Enahoro legislative complex, a scenario they described as unsafe for them to seat. Besides, they also called on the police and other security agencies to take steps to evacuate suspected hoodlums from the assembly complex in order to create conducive atmosphere for effective lawmaking process and other legislative activities.

Speaker of the 17 factional members, Mr. Victor Edoror, noted that it was sad that the hallowed cambers of the State House of Assembly has been desecrated with hoodlums taking over the area, pointing out that the present state of the house of assembly was unsafe for the lawmakers. One of the lawmakers, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that the members who sat at an undisclosed location in government highbrow area in Benin City had resolved that the police should chase out all those illegally occupying the assembly. In addition, they mandated the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 5, Mr. Dibal Yakadi; the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo; state Director, Department of State Security (DSS) and other relevant security agencies to evacuate the hoodlums from the assembly building.

They frowned that the suspected hoodlums have turned the assembly into a den of Indian hemp smoking, defecation arena. According to Edoror: “The state government under the guise of consolidated renovation has destroyed the roof of the building, making the place inhabitable to the extent that the hallow chambers have been messed up and valuables carted away.

We hereby ask the state government to desist from such act of vandalism of the building.” “The relevant security agencies, AIG, zone 5, Commissioner of Police, DSS are hereby mandated to evacuate the hoodlums before they turn the state and the assembly premises into a lawless state,” Edoror said. He said the house received three petitions brought before it through the law firm of Ehiogie West-Idahosa Law Chamber, signed by Emos Osawaru over what he described as unlawful removal of the Chairmen of Etsako East local government area, Oremiyu Momoh A; Esan West council, Mr. Patrick Aguinede and that of Etsako West council, Mr. Yakubu Musa.

