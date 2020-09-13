Edo 2020: A review of many prophecies

Tension is on the increase as the Edo State Governorship election with APC’s Ize Iyamu and PDP’s Godwin Obaseki as major contenders, which is slated for September 19, 2020, draws closer.

Many prophets have predicted the outcome election as to who will win the election.

While some have said that APC’s Ize-Iyamu will win the election some foresee that PDP’s Obaseki will be returned as Edo State Governor in the state.

Among the Oracles of God is Prophet Olagoroye Faleyimu. Hear him: “I have said what God has revealed to me on that. But if there’s anybody claiming Obaseki will win, let’s wait and see what will happen when the time comes. All I know is that Obaseki will lose out in the election unless it’s rigged in his favour.

He finds a soul mate in Prophet Wale Olagunju: “I told Obaseki that if he decamped to another party, he would fail. Ize-Iyamu is the candidate to beat. I don’t know how Obaseki will win the election because the election that produced him was stage-managed. They manipulated the election against Ize-Iyamu. You see how God is doing things. The same Ize-Iyamu that they blackmailed is the one they are bringing on board again. So Ize-Iyamu is the next Governor.’’

For his own part, Prophet Ademola Bamgboye Diekola (aka Ogidan) said “Governor Godwin Obaseki will be highly betrayed, most of the people he relies upon will leave him at the last minute. Violence will match with violence and money for money but at the end, the APC will win the election.”

However, one of the prophecies that has drawn the attention of many is that of Primate Elijah Ayodele, Leader of INRI Evangelical spiritual church, who had been prophesying about Edo election since march, ahead of the primaries.

Infact, since 2018, Primate Ayodele had said Godwin Obaseki will have serious issues with Adams Oshiomhole about his second term as governor.

In march 2020, Primate Ayodele foresaw that Adams Oshiomhole wants to ease Godwin Obaseki out of the APC Primaries, which of course happened. The story of how Obaseki was denied ticket in the APC Primaries before he decamped to the PDP to clinch the governorship ticket after much ado, is common knowledge.

The Primate prophecied again that Godwin Obaseki will become victorious in the election but gave a clause ‘except there is serious manipulation.” He insisted: “People are supporting Obaseki but those people might not vote, He needs to be rugged else he will be eased out, if he takes any simplicity method, He will lose out.

There will be manipulations in the election, if he isn’t careful, his victory will be given to someone else, even if he appeals the case, he won’t be given. He must not allow manipulations in the election, if he loses, He will be forever irrelevant in politics.

They have already prepared the manipulation process to ease him out, he shouldn’t be carried away by the crowd he sees at the moment, He needs to work against the manipulation technically and pack his arsenal together to battle against APC and Ize Iyamu’’

As it stands, the prophecy concerning manipulation has come to pass. Until the election is conducted and result released, the world waits patiently to see who is going to win or loose.

