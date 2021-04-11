Edo 2020: Abejoye expresses displeasure in victory

Defending champions of the men’s 110m hurdles of the National Sports Festival, Oyeniyi Abejoye, on Friday retained the title he won in Abuja during the 19th edition of the NSF, as he crossed the line in 13.79secs. Despite the victory, the athlete representing Lagos State was disappointed with the result as he believed he could have done better than he did.

The track and field event of the festival started behind schedule due to some technical itches, a situation which affected the athletes who were called to the track on several occasions without competing.

Speaking after the race, Abejoye said it was a good competition for him although it would have been better as all he was looking forward to was Olympic qualifications.

He said: “I am happy with the result especially competing with some of the best the country could offer at the moment.

“The target was to work for the Olympic standard but I was unable to achieve that, so I will have to continue to fight. “Although it was a good thing getting a gold medal for Lagos State and also defending the title I won in Abuja.

“In as much as I don’t really have to complain, I will say the delay really affected some of our performance on the track.”

Like this: Like Loading...