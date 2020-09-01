Edo 2020: Accident involving Oshiomhole, an assassination plot — Media Aide

The Media Aide to Comrade Oshiomhole, Mr. Victor Oshioke in a statement Tuesday described the accident along Benin-Lagos Expressway involving the former Edo State governor as an assassination attempt on him.

Oshioke said: “Minutes after 12 pm today (Tuesday), there was a motor accident involving the convoy of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, along Benin-Lagos by-pass before Oluku junction.

“The convoy was headed to Usen Community in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State, where Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was expected to appear at a campaign rally alongside Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the APC governorship candidate in the September 19, 2020 election in the state, when a trailer driving in the same direction veered off its course, hit the back up Toyota Hilux vehicle carrying seven policemen, forcing it off the road and into the bush

“The trailer also rammed into the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) carrying Comrade Oshiomhole, causing substantial damage.

“We are sad to report that two police personnel in the Toyota Hilux truck lost their lives while two others are in critical condition and receiving treatment at a hospital in the state.

“Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and other persons in the convoy, apart from those indicated above did not sustain any injuries.”

According to Oshioke: “It is pertinent to state, without fear of contradiction, that the convoy of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was maintaining legal speed limits when this incident occurred. This explains why the trailer, travelling in the same direction over ran the Hilux truck off the road and still hit the SUV carrying Comrade Oshiomhole, causing substantial damage.

“Without prejudice to police investigations, eyewitnesses account of the incident suggest, and we believe rightly too, that this was an assassination attempt, targeting Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.”

Like this: Like Loading...