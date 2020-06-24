Edo 2020: All issues to be resolved amicably –PDP Chair

The Peoples Democratic Party in Edo State said yesterday that its leaders and groups have engaged in talks towards removing all the grey areas for smooth conduct of tomorrow’s governorship primaries in the state. Chairman of the PDP in the state, Mr. Tony Aziegbemi, who disclosed this in a telephone interview with New Telegraph in Benin, the state capital, assured the people that mechanisms were being put in place for a hitch- free party’s primaries. He said that all the party leaders and concerned groups were talking between now (yesterday) and tomorrow (today) towards resolving all issues.

According to Aziegbemi: “We are talking with our brothers, with our friends; so that by tomorrow, we will be done. We are preparing for the primaries tomorrow; hopefully all issues will be resolved.” He said there was no cause for alarm and urged Edo people to remain calm as all issues relating to the party primaries and major elections would be resolved amicably in the interest of all.

Two of the party’s governorship aspirants, Barrister Kenneth Imansuagbon and Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide Ihama, have insisted that they would not step down for Governor Godwin Obaseki who is working round the clock to ensure he secures the party’s ticket for a second term in office. Some key leaders, concerned individuals, interest groups and governors elected on the platform of the PDP have in the past few days mounted pressure on the party’s leadership in the state with a view to ensuring a soft landing for Obaaseki and to perfect plans for his reelection project come September 19th governorship polls in the state. Ihama had approached a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, to secure a restraining order against Obaseki from participating in tomorrow’s party indirect mode governorship primaries. T he National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP had granted waiver to Obaseki, paving way for speculations about his uncertain fate in the contest.

