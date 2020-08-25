Edo 2020: APC alleges plan by PDP to rig election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Media Campaign Council for the Edo Governorship Election yesterday accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of allegedly colluding with a senior staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and a cousin of Governor Godwin Obaseki to rig the governorship election in the state.

It stated that the ruling party had failed to convince the people to overlook the failure of its candidate and incumbent governor. Chairman of the state APC Media Campaign Council, Mr. John Mayaki said: “The governor’s cousin, who recently retired as INEC’s Director is a first-cousin to Governor Obaseki and has allegedly been identified in a plot to trade sensitive inside information on the results collation process of the electoral body with the PDP in exchange for unnamed benefits.”

Mayaki alleged that the said cousin to Obaseki had initially refused to bow out of INEC despite the expiration of his tenure at the electoral commission, but was forced out following the revelation of his strong ties with the Edo State governor and his secret plot to stay at the commission to gain access to sensitive information on the Edo election.

But, the state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, MR. Chris Nehikhare, in reaction, described the accusation as laughable to say the least, arguing that the gubernatorial election is not APC primaries where one man writes results.

He said the party was not surprised by the allegation because such was the practice when former National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole held sway as governor of the state.

Nehikhare added: “Is the Edo Government House now the INEC office? How on earth can a state government that has no control over INEC, police, DSS, NSCDC or military influence election results?

We are, however, not surprised by the allegation because such was the practice when Adams Oshiomhole held sway as governor.

“Edo people can still recollect how that same government through EDSIEC announced election results when collation was still ongoing. Indeed, the people of the state and Nigerians know the party that is plotting to rig the election.

They watch the video of Adams Oshiomhole allegedly talking about arresting some people. The PDP also raised an alarm over the redeployment of a compromised NSCDC Commandant to Edo State for the purpose of the election. We shall continue to expose their evil plots as time goes on.”

