Edo 2020: APC blasts Wike, Obaseki over alleged plot to disrupt election

The All Progressives Congress(APC) Edo State chapter yesterday raised the alarm over allegation that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and his Edo counterpart, Mr Godwin Obaseki, planned to unleash violence and disrupt the forthcoming September 19 governorship election. A statement released in Benin City by the Chairman, Edo State APC Campaign Council, Mr. John Mayaki, said that the combination of Wike and Obaseki was both ominous and revealing of the violent, underhand tactics with which the PDP allegedly intends to mar the election. He claimed that while Wike is known to have mastered the art of vote-buying, rigging, ballot-box snatching, and blocking of roads to prevent voters from gaining access to polling stations, it is also true that Mr. Godwin Obaseki just as Wike has perfected intimidation tactics such as vandalization, the destruction of opponent’s properties, and harassment of innocent persons just to obtain power.

He said: “According to reliable data sourced from Peace Map, political violence in Rivers State steadily increased beginning in January 2015, peaking in the lead-up and aftermath of the April gubernatorial elections and this was due largely to the violent attitude of Nyesom Wike who once infamously attended a campaign event wielding a machete.”

“In Edo State, we have seen the same trait. There is a persistent problem in the violent, dishonest, and generally deplorable conduct of the rejected PDP which evidently pose a great threat to the peaceful conduct of the September 19 election.” “A clear example of their violent conduct and brutality was witnessed by all in the incident that took place on Saturday, the 25th of July, when Mr. Godwin Obaseki, the outgoing Governor of the State, and his cohorts were confronted, through a peaceful protest, by the people of Edo State who are both repulsed and angered at the continuous unraveling of his collapsing government marked by daily resignations and revelations of fraud.” “As video evidence and several objective eye-witness accounts show, this incident took place outside of the Palace, in the Oredo Local Council.”

