Edo 2020: APC candidate extols Obaseki, ex-deputy governor’s virtues

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the September19 governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday felicitated with the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki and immediate past Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Pius Odubu on their birthday anniversaries.

Ize-Iyamu also extolled the sterling qualities of the duo, who he described as illustrious sons of Benin Kingdom and wished them well in their political endeavour. In his message to both Obaseki and Odunu, who clocked 63 years respectively, the APC candidate, however, told the governor: “By divine coincidence, we will be contesting again on different political platforms for the opportunity to lead our people and serve the state as governor.” He said: “God appears to have arranged musical chairs for both of us, bringing me to APC, which I helped to form and which you contested in 2016, and taking you to PDP, where I previously contested and where you have now expressed your preference. “Let the will of God be done, but I want to assure you that my wish is that we will have a campaign devoid of rancour and violence.”

Ize-Iyamu stated that Edo people needed a governor that would help to unify the state, douse the political tension, and focus completely on the development of the state. “As leaders, you and I, including other aspirants, have the opportunity and responsibility to make things better and ensure that our contest is marked by democratic values that drive high standards of behaviour,” he added.

