Edo 2020: APC chieftains leave DSS after hours of interrogation

Operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) Edo State command have interrogated some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) over issues bordering on security concerns being raised by stakeholders in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed September 19 for Edo State governorship election. But there have been concerns following reports and allegations about series of threats, accusations, alarms and resorts of attacks by individuals and groups within they camps of major political parties especially the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party as campaigns ahead of the polls heighten in parts of the state.

The meeting of the APC chieftains with the DSS came as former Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Roland Owie, yesterday differed with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over allegation that the deployment of the state Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Adeyinka Ayinla, from the state was politically motivated.

Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, said that the redeployment of Ayinla was influenced by the opposition APC to pave way for the perfection of their alleged rigging strategies. But Owie, in a statement in Benin, yesterday, said that about 80 per cent of operations of the NSCDC is non partisan.

He said: “I may not be able to vouch for operatives of other Security Agencies in Nigeria but I can say it boldly and in good conscience, that over 80 per cent of NSCDC’s Operatives in Nigeria, are non-partisan. I appeal to our colleagues in the political arena to leave NSCDC Operatives out of politics.”

However, the DSS had invited 10 leaders of the APC for what it said was a meeting in its office in Benin last week Saturday.

A letter on the letterhead of the secret service dated 20th August 2020 with reference No 171/B/122 addressed to Tony Adun (Aka Kabaka) also instructed him to come with Osakpamwan Eriyo, National Chairman, RTEAN, Ehis Adams, APC Leader Oredo, Osaro Idahosa, APC Leader, Ikpoba- Okha, Okunbor Roberts, APC Leader, Ovia South West LGA, Atarodo, APC member, Kingsley Amedo, APC member, Richard Obe, APC member, Osarobo Idehen, APC member, Dr Emma, APC member.”

