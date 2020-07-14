Politics

Edo 2020: APC not PDP has incumbency power – Sylva

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) not the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has the incumvency power in Edo State for the September 19 governorship election.

The Minister, who stated this Tuesday at the National Secretariat of APC in Abuja after the meeting of the Election Campaign Committee, assured members that APC would retain the state.
According to him, the PDP had robbed APC Bayelsa State and plotting to take away Edo State, which he said would not be possible.
The Minister, who is the Chairman of the Sub-committee of the Contact and Mobilization of the APC Edo State Governorship Campaign Committee, said: “All of us in the South South believe that this election must be won.
“Edo state is our only APC state in the South South. A few months ago, as you are all aware, they took Bayelsa State from us through the back door after we won the election and now through the back door again, they have taken Edo state but luckily we have the opportunity of reclaiming Edo state in a few weeks from now and every South South APC member is of the consensus that we must reclaim Edo.”

