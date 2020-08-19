Edo 2020: APC’s desperation could cause violence, says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the Federal Government to stop the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State from perpetrating acts of violence, stressing that the party’s desperation and that of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole could cause violence. Wike, who spoke on a live television programme yesterday, claimed that the Edo APC is plotting violence that would lead to a constitutional crisis and suspension of the election. He said: “Who is in a position to cause violence? We have an advantage. We have a sitting governor, who has done well and will continue to do well.

So, why do we need to cause violence? “They are so much desperate to take over power. Desperation can lead to violence. If you watch that video where Ize-yamu told those he called “lions and tigers” of Edo to move from unit to unit, you will understand the level of violence they are planning.

