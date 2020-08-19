News

Edo 2020: APC’s desperation could cause violence, says Wike

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the Federal Government to stop the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State from perpetrating acts of violence, stressing that the party’s desperation and that of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole could cause violence. Wike, who spoke on a live television programme yesterday, claimed that the Edo APC is plotting violence that would lead to a constitutional crisis and suspension of the election. He said: “Who is in a position to cause violence? We have an advantage. We have a sitting governor, who has done well and will continue to do well.

So, why do we need to cause violence? “They are so much desperate to take over power. Desperation can lead to violence. If you watch that video where Ize-yamu told those he called “lions and tigers” of Edo to move from unit to unit, you will understand the level of violence they are planning.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

WASSCE: Don’t jeopardise future of Nigerian students, Babalola tells FG

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni ABEOKUTA

The Founder and Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, has said the non-participation of Nigeria in this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) could jeopardise the future of final year secondary students in the country.   Rather than prevent Nigerian students from the examination due to coronavirus pandemic, Babalola […]
News

Buhari: Completion of NCDMB building’ll create jobs

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said that the completion of the Local Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) will create employment opportunities for the locals especially the people in Niger Delta region. The President, who disclosed during a virtual programme anchored from Abuja during the commission-ing of the 17-storey NCDMB Building, the president maintained that the […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

Chinese loan: PDP demands review of Nigeria’s loan agreements

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

News (pix: Rotimi Amaechi) Chinese loan: PDP demands review of Nigeria’s loan agreements Onyekachi Eze, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wants the National Assembly to review all foreign loan agreements entered into by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government with lending nations and institutions. The party said such has become necessary following the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: