Edo 2020: APP, AA drag Obaseki, INEC before Tribunal over alleged exclusion

*Seek for fresh election

As the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Benin, the state capital, closes receiving petitions from aggrieved political parties over the September 19 governorship election in the state Saturday, two other parties have petitioned against the declaration of Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the poll.

The two political parties, who filed their petitions dated October 5 are the Action Peoples Party (APP) and Action Alliance (AA). Both are contesting the outcome of the election on the ground of “unlawful exclusion”.

The petitions by the two political parties have brought to three the number of petitions before the tribunal.

Earlier the candidate of the African Democratic Party (ADP) and its governorship candidate, Iboi Lucky Emmanuel had filed a petition against Governor Obaseki’s emergence as winner of the poll.

APP, in the petition, in which Obaseki, the PDP and INEC are respondents, claimed that it was unlawfully excluded just as AA’s candidate, Ukonga Frank Onaivi, claimed in his petition against Obaseki, PDP and INEC, that he was also excluded unlawfully, in spite of being the validly-nominated candidate of the party, in line with the Electoral Act.

