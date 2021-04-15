Sports

Edo 2020: Basketball Premier League to resume soon

The Nigerian Basketball Federation has assured stakeholders that the premier league will soon resume. President of the Federation, Musa Kida, gave this cheering news in Benin during the final of the basketball final of the 20th National Sports Festival. “We are on the verge of concluding a deal with our sponsor, once we strike a deal the league will resume,” he said. “Everyone is eager to have the premier league back and for us this is our focus. We have also inform the states association and clubs to prepare for the division 2 and division 1 championship. Don’t forget Total Oil is our sponsor for these.” The basketball federation boss also revealed that the federation is working around the clock to ensure the female national outing have a good performance at the summer Olympics. Kidaadded:”Wehavelinedupseries of friendlies against Belgium, Spain, Australia, Canada and United States during their camping in the US. “We are the first African country to have its male and female teams at same Olympics.This is unprecedented in Africa

