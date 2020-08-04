Edo 2020: Between Obaseki and Ize-Iyamu

There’s been a lot of news in the country, but today I want to focus on the onslaught against Governor Godwin Obaseki by his erstwhile godfather, and the godfather’s new romance with Osagie Ize-Iyamu which I think is worth exploring.

As we count down to September 19, I must admit that only Edo people will make the decision between Governor Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Pastor Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress of Nigeria (APC) who will lead the state as governor for another four years.

Also, in focus is the former Governor of Edo State and sacked National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, whose claim as de-facto godfather of Edo politics is now being questioned.

Failure to unseat Obaseki and install Ize-Iyamu will definitely compound his woes. In a recent twist, he visited Benin and dramatically knelt before the chiefs and begged for forgiveness for selling a bad product to them in 2016. His words: “I have made my honest mistakes. I am now 68 years. I have come to apologise for the mistake of supporting Obaseki in 2016.”

Waiting for Obaseki’s litany of monumental corruption, incompetence and non-performance is like waiting for Godot.

In a Facebook post, Friday Iyayi from Edo State posited that Obaseki is about the best governor produced by the state and has used his brain and creativity to work for the good of the people. Edo people are rational and will re-elect him for another term to consolidate his achievements. “Obaseki’s crime”, he said, “is the refusal to be Oshiomhole’s factotum.

This is why the erstwhile godfather is pissed.” Ironically, Oshiomhole’s new choice is Pastor Ize-Iyamu whom he virulently exposed and denounced in 2016. Everything negative known of Ize-Iyamu in the public domain is what Oshiomhole said of him: He said he could not be trusted with public funds. He described him as a well-known non-performer who couldn’t deliver on projects he claimed to have executed as Secretary to the State Government under Lucky Igbinedion.

He called him a betrayer who undermined the zoning policy of his boss for his selfish ambition. He told the world that Iyamu is a fake pastor and a fraud whom he refused to give government appointment in his cabinet despite being in the same political camp with him and serving as the Director General of his re-election campaign. He called him many other unprintable names.

If Iyamu’s second attempt to be governor fails as is most likely, it will be because he is seen as Trojan horse candidate who will be exploited by the selfacclaimed godfather to advance his single agenda to dominate and control Edo politics.

With all that was said of him by Oshiomhole in 2016, Ize-Iyamu linking arms with Oshiomhole to pursue his current ambition is to many keen watchers of Edo politics is not just an insult to Edo people but an act of desperation which completely wipes out what ever character and self-dignity that is left of him. Ize-Iyamu would have been better off his own man than Oshiomhole’s lap dog.

It was Oshiomhole who told reporters in an interview in 2016 that he doesn’t lie and all that he said of Iyamu is the truth and nothing but the truth, hence, it is now insulting for him to make a complete U-turn to now tell the same Edo people that Ize-Iyamu is now clean for crossing over to APC.

It is insulting to now call Obaseki a bad product after promoting him to the high heaven as the best product Edo can offer. It is shameless to ask Edo people to vote Ize-Iyamu after characterizing him as a betrayer and an untrustworthy character.

It is rather insulting for Oshiomhole to ask Edo people to vote Ize-Iyamu whom he as governor could not accommodate in his cabinet. If we are to be a sane society Oshiomhole should have excused himself from Edo 2020 campaign of the party where every word he had uttered against or will now say in favour of Ize-Iyamu will be used against him and the candidate.

Oshiomhole told the world that Ize- Iyamu as SSG didn’t do projects he claimed to have executed and that he oversaw the slowest and most incompetent bureaucracy in the state. If these are true and except Oshiomhole is a serial liar, then voting him as governor will only put the state backwards.

If Oshiomhole told barefaced lies against Ize-Iyamu in 2016 it means he is again telling another brand of lies for him in 2020 and at the same time spreading a different kind of lies against Obaseki who in 2016 he told the world is his brainbox and the secret behind his success as governor.

He told the world that Obaseki had a hand in every single policy and projects accomplished by his administration. As we count down to September 2020, the people of Edo State have a choice to draw the contrast between Obaseki and Ize-Iyamu.

On election day, the good people of Edo must understand that this election is about what their children and their grandchildren’s futures will look like. If I am to offer my personal opinion, I will ask the people to say goodbye to godfatherism by ensuring God wins.

Obaseki has to win because the future of Edo depends on it, the future of democracy depends on it and the future of the Niger Delta depends on it. It is remarkable that the onslaught of attacks against Obaseki is not because he is incompetent or corrupt, but because he is waging a principled fight against godfatherism and stood his ground to protect the resources of the state for the people, rather than serve the godfather and his mammon. Let the people decide.

