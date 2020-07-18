News

Edo 2020: Coalition of 35 political parties endorse Obaseki

T hirty-five registered and the recently de-registered Political Parties in Edo state yesterday announced their endorsement of Governor Godwin Obaseki for the September 19 governorship election in the state. The parties said they joined their structures together towards ensuring the re-election of the incumbent governor and his deputy Mr. Philip Shaibu, for another four years in office. The state chairman of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, who doubles and the leader of coalition of political parties (CPP), Collins Dara Oreruan, at a press conference in Benin City, said the coalition was fully on ground to make sure that the re-election of Obaseki is paramount to them as group.

He said: “Instead of acting as individuals entities, it will be more effective to support the governor as a block with our existing party structure across the state. “We have advised our individual governorship to withdraw and join hands with Obaseki to build on the growth and developmental legacies and foundation he has laid in his first tenure.

“CPP shall synergise with the People Democratic Party (PDP), to mobilise the voter at grassroots on the reason why the his Excellency should be returned as governor.” He noted that the CPP grassroots campaign would be issue based, highlighting the visible project and programs of Obaseki administration devoid ob lies, false propaganda, insults and character assassination, unfounded and bias political innuendo that breeds hatred, malice and violence.

