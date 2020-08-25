EDO 2020: Coalition of Christian leaders endorses Ize-Iyamu

The election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has received a major boost following his endorsement yesterday by the coalition of Christian leaders across the state.

The coalition, comprising church leaders across various Christian denominations in the state, who announced the endorsement of the APC candidate at its one-day conference in Benin, the state capital, urged Christians across all denominations to vote massively for APC in the election.

It said the endorsement was informed by various meetings in which the church leaders critically examined the interest of God in relation to the election and concluded that Ize- Iyamu’s SIMPLE Agenda manifesto would place Edo State and its citizens on the path of development.

In a communique issued at the end of the conference, the church leaders encouraged Christians in the state, notwithstanding the denominations, to vote massively for the All Progressives Congress candidate, Pastor Ize-Iyamu, and his running mate, Mallam Gani Audu at the polls.

The communique was signed by highly-respected clerics in the state, however, called for a non-violent election.

In his address at the oneday conference, Rev. Jeff Iyonawan said: “A politically disintegrated or disengaged church is a disservice to the kingdom of God as you cannot influence a system from the outside

