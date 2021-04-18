Sports

Edo 2020: Debutant dedicates gold medal to late father

Upcoming volleyball star, Edesiri Oghenerukewe, has dedicated her gold medal won at the National Sports Festival to her late father.

 

The 22-year-old who played inspirational role in helping Edo beat Lagos 3 -1 during the final said her father really helped her career.

 

“So happy to win my first festival gold medal and want to dedicate to my late dad, Mr Edesiri Oghenerukevwu who died in 2016,” she said.

 

“This is my third laurels after the South South and one hosted in Lagos by RCCG. I am so excited.”

