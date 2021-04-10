Edo 2020: Delta athletes dominate as Track and Field begins

The Track and Field events of the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival began on Friday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium with Team Delta dominating some of the sprints events competed for on the day. The state failed to win a gold in the final of the men and women’s hurdles, with only consolation coming from the bronze medal won in the women 100m hurdles and men’s 110m hurdles. Oluwakemi Francis won the bronze medal behind Rivers State’s Grace Ayemoba and Miracle Thompson of Lagos State, who won the gold and silver medal respectively.

While in the men’s event, Martins Ogieriakhi finished third with Lagos State and Anambra State athlete taking the gold and silver. With three athletes competing in different heats of the women’s 100m for Delta State, it was victory for the state as they look forward to the semifinal on Saturday (today).

Praise Ofoku of Delta State won heat 1 in 11.67secs with Ese Brume winning heat 4 in 11.69secs while the final heat, heat 5, was won by another Delta athlete, Grace Nzubechi in 11.46secs. 24 athletes will be competing in the semifinal with eight athletes competing in three heats. The men were not left out of the great performance with two men also qualifying from their heats to the semifinals. Itsekiri Usheoritse won heat 2 in 10.38secs with Ogho-Oghene Egwero winning heat 3 in 10.43secs.

Like this: Like Loading...