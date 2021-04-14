Edo 2020: Delta on the verge of winning title

It will take a monumental withdrawal of medals for the defending champions of the National Sports Festival, Delta State, not to retain their title won in 2018 in Abuja as the state contingents are currently leading the table with few events to go. As at the time of going to press, the state was leading the table with 298 medals after winning 124 gold, 91 silver and 83 bronze medals. Team Delta has dominated all events from the start of the competition and on Wednesday ended the golf events of the festival with five gold, one silver and three bronze while Bayelsa occupied the second position with 3 gold medals, same as Plateau State who tag behind in third position, albeit with inferior silver medals. It was same thing in the weightlifting as Delta state won a total of 16 gold, 12 silver and five bronze medals as at the time of writing this report. The host state, Edo State, currently occupied the second position in the overall medal table after winning 103 gold, 97 silver and 85 bronze medals while Bayelsa are in third position with 139 medals (48 gold, 42 silver and 49 bronze).
