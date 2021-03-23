Sports

Edo 2020: Edo contingent begins COVID-19 vaccination Wednesday

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City Comment(0)

Edo State contingent for the  National Sports Festival will on Wednesday, March 24,  begin taking their coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination ahead of the opening ceremony on April 2.

 

Project Manager for Team Edo, Anehita Emeya, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin City on Tuesday, said the team is ready for the games and is set to make the state proud.

 

Emeya noted that the vaccination exercise for the contingents is in line with the directive by the Main and Local Organising Committees insisting on compulsory vaccination for all athletes/officials at least 12 days before arrival for the tournament.

 

The Project Manager said the organisers of the competition decided that all athletes/officials from the 35 states and the FCT, participating in the National Sports Festival must take COVID-19 tests 72 hours before arrival for the tournament, with the contingents presenting certificates and documentation of the tests and vaccination before they can be admitted into the Games Villages.

 

Emeya stated that the state plans to vaccinate about 1,500 persons, including athletes, coaches, vendors and drivers.

