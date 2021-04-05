Edo 2020: Gold rush for Delta on opening day

Charles Ogundiya, Benin City

Defending champion of the National Sports Festival (NSF), Delta State, showed no sign of relinquishing their title won at the last edition in Abuja as they started the championships with five gold medals on the opening day.

Team Delta started the day with a gold medal in cycling before winning another four gold in swimming.

The 100m breaststroke men was won by Foresight Osamezu with Edo and Cross River athletes winning the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Bayelsa’s Ifiezegbe Gagbe had earlier won the women’s 100m freestyle with Edo winning the silver while Delta State’s Timipamere Akiayefa scooped the bronze medal.

The third event in the swimming event, saw Timipamere Akiayefa winning her first gold medal of the day after the bronze she won earlier as she raced to the finishing line ahead of Kano and Bayelsa states in the women’s 200m Butterfly.

It was another gold medal for Delta State in the 50m Backstroke Women as Akiayefa won her third medal of the day, the second gold as Edo and Bayelsa states finished second and third.

Other medallists for Delta on the opening day were Duke Enikiyemi who won bronze in the Men’s 50m Backstroke while their relay team consisting of Evelyn Nmor, Timipamere Akiayefa, Okpochini Anita and Okpochini Deborah won the bronze in the women’s 4x200m Freestyle.

