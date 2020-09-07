News

Edo 2020: Groups seek probe of crashes involving Oshiomhole

The leadership and members of Truth and Justice Vanguard in Edo State yesterday called on relevant security agencies to thoroughly investigate the recent accident involving the convoy of former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, which led to the death of two policemen and two others who sustained injuries in the process.

 

They alleged that Oshiomhole had a history of road crashes with fatalities and he had always survived all of them.

 

Coordinator of the group, Mr. Hilary Ayokhai, who spoke during a press conference held in Benin, the state capital, said the group was suspicious that these accidents go beyond their names.

 

He noted that Oshiomhole had been involved in several fatal road crashes which claimed the lives of some journalists of reputable media organizations and aides while he was governor of Edo State and in other times past.

 

But in a swift reaction, Mr. Victor Oshioke, who is the media aide to Oshiomhole when contacted yesterday, described the allegation as callous and insensitive to human lives.

 

He said indeed there was the need for the police to investigate the recent accident which involved his boss, alleging that it was a plot to assassinate Oshiomhole.

