Edo 2020: Heavy rain halts opening ceremony

The official opening ceremony of the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival was on Tuesday evening disrupted due to a heavy downpour in Benin City.

There was traffic gridlock around the venue, Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium while the sports complex itself witnessed some hiccups due to the heavy rains.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, expected to declared the event open, was yet to arrive the stadium as at 7pm when the ceremony was billed to start.

From all indications, about 90 to 120 minutes delay is anticipated for the event to start.

