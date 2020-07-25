News

Edo 2020: Ize-Iyamu assures residents of violence-free election

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the Edo Governorship election, has assured residents of Edo State of a violencefree election while calling on his main opposition, the PDP, to shun provocative acts and campaign based on issues, not insults and name-calling.

He said this while addressing media executive in Lagos following a meeting where he harped on the importance of the media in ensuring a free and fair election preceded by campaigns governed by useful debates on relevant policies and programs. Ize-Iyamu said his party, the APC, has focused on his manifesto, the SIMPLE agenda, and urged the opposition to follow suit instead of name-calling and a campaign of calumny based on things non-beneficial to the people of the State. He said: “We have said that we want this election to be issue-based. We don’t want to resort to name-calling and insults. We want to focus on our SIMPLE agenda.

I can assure you that we as a party will do everything to avoid violence.” “The PDP has posters and billboards all around the place. In fact, they started before us by putting billboards around the place. We got agents to help us ask the state government how much we need to pay for the available spaces, they told us and we paid.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Airboy’s “Dance” soars as video hits over 2M views

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Barely two weeks after Nigerian music star, Airboy, launched the contest for his latest Amapiano song titled “Dance”, it has become a runaway success.       With ladies, both young and old, taking a fancy to the soulful tune, the cumulative views from the official video of the song as well as many submitted […]
News

Customs seizes N1.2bn contraband in joint border operations

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

The North Central Joint Border Drill Operation comprising Kwara, Kogi, Niger and Benue states, has impounded contraband goods worth N1.2 billion between May and July 2020. Also, it arrested 53 suspects that would be prosecuted in court after investigation. Briefing journalists in Ilorin yesterday, Coordinator of the operation, Comptroller Mohammed Uba Garba, said: “Within the […]
News

Strenuous daily exercise may shorten longevity’

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

  B ased on the analyses of longevity data for professional Japanese traditional artists, researchers at the Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) have found that kabuki actors, known for their vigorous movements, surprisingly had shorter lifespans compared with other traditional arts performers who lead mostly sedentary lifestyles.     The findings suggested that job-related […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: