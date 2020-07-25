Edo 2020: Ize-Iyamu assures residents of violence-free election

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the Edo Governorship election, has assured residents of Edo State of a violencefree election while calling on his main opposition, the PDP, to shun provocative acts and campaign based on issues, not insults and name-calling.

He said this while addressing media executive in Lagos following a meeting where he harped on the importance of the media in ensuring a free and fair election preceded by campaigns governed by useful debates on relevant policies and programs. Ize-Iyamu said his party, the APC, has focused on his manifesto, the SIMPLE agenda, and urged the opposition to follow suit instead of name-calling and a campaign of calumny based on things non-beneficial to the people of the State. He said: “We have said that we want this election to be issue-based. We don’t want to resort to name-calling and insults. We want to focus on our SIMPLE agenda.

I can assure you that we as a party will do everything to avoid violence.” “The PDP has posters and billboards all around the place. In fact, they started before us by putting billboards around the place. We got agents to help us ask the state government how much we need to pay for the available spaces, they told us and we paid.”

