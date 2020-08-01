Edo 2020: Ize-Iyamu kicks against Obaseki’s N750m monthly security vote

…decries N5m per month police subvention

The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming September 19 gubernatorial election in Edo state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday, kicked against the huge N750million collected by the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as monthly security vote yet a paltry sum of N5m is given to the state police command to combat crime across the state.

Ize-Iyamu who expressed displeasure at the attitude of the state governor during the media parley held in Benin the state capital said no wonder crime and criminals have taken toll in some parts of the state that residents cannot sleep with their two eyes closed due to activities of kidnappers and other criminal elements.

He said Obaseki made the state house of Assembly to increase his security vote from N500m to N750m while the money for the police to combat insecurity in the state still remains N5m.

Osagie said the police cannot combat crime with such meager amount of money noting that hence the governor has decided to increase his own security vote, he should have also done same to the police so that they can be effective at ensuring security of lives and property of citizens of the state.

In addition, he noted that Edo state is the only state in the South-South geopolitical zone that does not deploy use of technology in the fight against insecurity.

According to him, the state cannot provide tracker equipment and other security devices like Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa states.

The APC governorship candidate said Edo State remains the only state in the south-south region that has failed to invest in its security as Delta State government has succeeded in investing in its security by purchasing crime tracking devices for its police to combat crime thus leading to crime reduction in that state.

Ize-Iyamu said nothing seems to be working in the current government of Obaseki especially in the health sector, education and other key sectors, pointing out that citizens of the state now depend on their own source of drinking water instead of the government providing such essential amenities for them.

He explained that the insensitivity of the state government has led to the indiscriminate sinking of boreholes by private individuals and firms thereby destroying the ecosystem.

The APC candidate said with his manifestoes as contained in his ‘SIMPLE’ agenda booklet which according to him is time bound, he would address the myriad of problems staring the state in the face if elected as governor, amongst which he listed security, private partnership, employment and empowerment, infrastructure and other basic necessities designed to improve the general well-being off people of the state.

He pledged the resolve of his government once elected to make a difference by making sure that Edo people realise there is a Government for them and not the one that disrespects and treat them with disdain, adding that his SIMPLE Agenda is a convenant with Edo people.

News

We’re satisfied with Gbajabiamila’s leadership style – Lawmaker

From Ahmed Idris

Birnin Kebbi

A Member of the House of Representatives and Chairman House Committee on Healthcare Services Dr. Tanko Yusuf Sununu has said that the House is satisfied with the leadership style of the Speaker, Femi Gbajabimila.

Sununu who represents Yauri, Ngasky and Shanga Federal Constituency in Kebbi State said that Gbajabiamila has demonstrated good leadership qualities which eschew politics and ensured unity among the members.

The member who stated this yesterday while fielding questions from journalists in Birnin Kebbi, added that the lawmakers are commended the leadership of the House by ensuring that both the members of opposition parties are carried along.

“My colleagues are also expressing happiness and joy with the Rt. Hon speaker of the House of Representatives by uniting the members and give them sense of belonging. During the Yauri Regatta annual festival I invited him and he honored my invitation despite his tight scheduled,” he said.

The Federal lawmaker who also gave a scorecard of his stewardship said that he has organized medical outreach in his constituency where 2,500 people benefited while 50 surgeries were carried out.

He explained further that as a federal lawmaker he has influenced the completion of Yauri – Koko road, supply of electricity transformers to the villages, renovated schools, healthcare centers as well as the supply of drugs to hospitals across the three Local Government Areas.

Also, Sununu explained that over 30 km road of Yauri to Koko which was abandoned for more than 20 years has been initiated by him through his colleague who is the Chairman House Committee on Works and Senator Adamu Aliero who is also the Chairman Senate Committee on Works for the completion of the road.

“I facilitated the completion of the road and ensured that N2.8 billion is paid to the contractor for the betterment of our people, people are suffering most especially the motorist by now I thank God” he added.

Furthermore, Dr. Sununu said that palliatives were given to the people who were recently affected by flood and ensured that that Federal Government and State Governments also supported the victims in order to resettle and reunite with their families.

The lawmaker who also said that recently he organized a stakeholders forum on the security challenge which was headed by the emirs of Yauri and other security agencies in both Yauri, Ngasky and Shanga Local Government areas where the issues and how to tackle them with the way forward were discussed.

