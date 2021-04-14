Sports

Edo 2020: Joeboy, Teni to headline closing ceremony

Two of the country’s topmost entertainer, Joeboy and Teni the Entertainer will be the star attractions as the 20th edition of the National Sports Festival come to a close today (Wednesday) in Benin, Edo State. According to the order of events for the closing ceremony released by the Project Manager, Media and Communications, Ebomhiana Musa, the two artists would be joined by Frachize to entertain the crowd. Details from the Consultant, Ceremonial, Edo 2020 Dr. Henry Nzekwu show that the event will last for just three hours, 6pm to 9pm, Wednesday, April 14, 2020. The only sporting event slated for the day is the relay race; mixed relay, 4 x 100 meters and 4 x 400 meters for men and women. According to Nzekwu, there will be a parade by athletes, short speeches by Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, the Honorable Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare and the Deputy Governor who also doubles as the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, LOC, Rt Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu. The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is expected to declare the games closed after which the torch of unity which was lit at the start of the games will be extinguished.

