Edo 2020: Monarch, community pledge not to disappoint Obaseki

As political campaignsfor September 19 governorship election in Edo State gathered momentum in the camps of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) traditional ruler of Irahor community in Etsako Central Local Government Area of the state, His Royal Highness, Jackson Etokhana, the Ogiamu of Irahor yesterday said that he would mobilise thousands of his subjects to vote the PDP in the election.

He, however, assured the party’s candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki that the mobilisation of the people was to ensure his reelection and that of his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu. The Ogiamu of Irahor gave the assurance when Governor Obaseki led members of the Edo PDP Governorship Campaign Council to the palace of the monarch, during the party’s electioneering campaign.

Etokhana said as a traditional ruler, his non-partisan posture did not restrict him from taking a stand when it came to issues of governance in the state, even as he reassured Obaseki that his people will not follow the opposition party. “I am assuring you that Irahor people will not disappoint you. We will do everything possible to deliver you in the forthcoming election. As traditional rulers, we stand by our words; we do not go to the field on the day of election, but we will direct our subjects on what to do. Once again, I assure you that our people will not disappoint you,” the monarch said.

The traditional ruler further prayed against violence and bloodshed in the forthcoming polls, and urged the relevant agencies of the government, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and police to ensure a peaceful, fair and credible election, adding:

