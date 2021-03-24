Sports

Edo 2020 National Spor ts Festival: Edo contingent begins COVID-19 vaccination March 24

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Edo State contingent for the National Sports Festival will today, Wednesday, March 24, begin coronavirus (COVID- 19) vaccination ahead of the opening ceremony on 2nd of April. Project Manager for Team Edo, Anehita Emeya, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin City, said the team is ready for the games and is set to make the state proud.

 

Emeya noted that the vaccination exercise for the contingents is in line with the directive by the Main and Local Organising Committee insisting on compulsory vaccination for all athletes/officials at least 12 days before arrival for the tournament.

 

The Project Manager said the organizers of the competition decided that all athletes/officials from the 35 states and the FCT, participating in the National Sports Festival must take COVID-19 tests 72 hours before arrival for the tournament, with the contingents presenting certificates and documentation of the tests and vaccination before they can be admitted into the Games Villages.

 

Emeya stated that the state plans to vaccinate about 1, 500 persons, including athletes, coaches, vendors and drivers. Reassuring the team’s preparedness ahead of the national competition, the Project Manager noted that “Edo is to host and win the games.”

