Edo 2020: NCP pledges sustainable development

As the people Edo State prepare to go to the polls on September 19, National Conscience Party (NCP) candidate, Pastor Peter Omoragbon, has pledged massive transformation of the state through a 10-care programme, if elected.

 

Omoragbon made the pledge in his acceptance letter titled; ”No Retreat, No Surrender,” made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja.

 

 

Omoragbon, who is the Director for International Liaison, Nigerian Nurses Charitable Association, United Kingdom, said the 10-care programmes were Food Care, Housing Care, Energy care, Transport Care, Health Care, Security Care, Employment Care, Education Care and Water Care.

 

 

He said history had been repeated as delegates of his party, the NCP, overwhelmingly voted him as the party’s flagbearer for the election.

 

 

“In 2016, I was on the ballot with the outgoing governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, and Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu,” he noted.

 

Omoragbon, who had served as the Permanent Representative to the Unitrd Nations and Executive President, Nurses Across the Borders Humanitarian Initiative, said his experience had positioned him to govern the state.

 

He said he also served as a member of the board, Conference of NGOS in Conservative Status with the United Nations (CONGO) from 2011 to 2017, and General Secretary of the Steering Committee, Regional Committee for Africa – CONGO.

 

“Nigeria and Edo can boast of countless intelligent and resourceful people to choose from, both home and abroad.

